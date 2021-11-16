Earley artist launches calendar for the little guy

SOMEWHERE between her sofa and the bottom of the stairs, Emma Major lost her sight.

Feeling a little groggy when she stood up, the mother of one staggered across the hall and plunged into a world of darkness.

At first, doctors were baffled but after numerous tests, Emma was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder or FND, a rare condition which can strike without warning.

Today, the wheelchair bound lay minister at St. Nicholas Church in Earley, retains only a small amount of tunnel vision and is registered legally blind.

“There’s no real treatment,” explains Emma.

“I had covid and that made my eyes and the little sight I have, even worse.”

After losing her sight back in 2015, Emma found renewed comfort in writing poetry, something she had done from an early age.

“I was always composing poems but I was useless at art,” she adds.

“Then one day in January 2020, I woke up with three pictures and poems in my mind and I just knew I had to get them down on paper. I tried to draw but as I couldn’t see, it was difficult. That’s when I discovered an app which enables me to magnify the drawing and my work got better.

“In less than two weeks, I had written twenty five poems and created a character I called Little Guy.

“When I lost my sight and became a wheelchair user, I became quite depressed. Little Guy started off anxious and depressed before he moved through hope and trust to the point where he is able to relate to the world and thrive again.”

The result was a book published by Wild Goose Publishing which was published in May 2020. Emma realised that Little Guy spoke into the loneliness, depression and confusion many people felt as the covid pandemic spread across the country.

Such was the popularity of the character and Emma’s poems, that she was featured on Grayson Perrys Art Show on Channel 4 and exhibited for him. She also has an exhibition of paintings on climate change currently at St.George’s Tron in the heart of Glasgow which is receiving rave reviews.

Her latest venture is a limited edition calendar for 2022 featuring colour drawings of Little Guy.

“The calendar sells for £10 with all the money going to FND HOPE UK, a patient-led charity for people with the condition,” said Emma.

“There is a Little Guy illustration for every month of the year but he has also transformed into Little Guy in a Wheelchair and Little Kid and many other creations. However he appears, he is basically about hope, a reminder that no matter your situation, reach out, ask for help and find hope.”

Emma’s is recognised wherever she goes, much to the amusement of husband Mike and daughter, Rachael.

“They are both so supportive as are the parishioners of St Nicolas. I’m often asked if am angry with God for what has happened to me and the answer is definitely no. My faith is strong and I have always known, even when I was at my lowest, that God is with me.

“When I was in hospital waiting for tests, I told Rachael whatever happened, God was here. Suddenly, a couple sitting near me came over. They’d heard what I had said and told me I had given them a feeling of peace.

“I think that’s what Little Guy does. He gives peace and hope. Not bad for just a Little Guy.”