The Wokingham Paper

Earley-based medical company helps test for syphilis

by Staff Writer0
A local manufacturer has been supporting countries in Africa with testing kits.

AN EARLEY-BASED medical equipment manufacturer has been supporting African countries with infection testing kits.

Lorne Labs, off Cutbush Lane, has been supplying syphilis testing kits to help communities in Africa identify the bacterial infection.

Although syphilis is easily treated when detected within the early stages, it can become more severe if not treated.

Each year an estimated 300,000 fetal and neonatal deaths are attributed to syphilis, most of which could be avoided through early detection.

A spokesperson from Lorne Labs said: “Syphilis spreads from person to person via skin or mucous membrane contact.

“It is therefore important that someone who is infected with syphilis is diagnosed as soon as possible before they can spread this disease to others, which is why the development of these kits was so important.”

The testing kits are shipped to African hospitals, which works out cheaper than buying the kits in-country.

They identify antibodies which cause syphilis in blood, fluid or tissue.

