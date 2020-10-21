Earley care home residents celebrate Harvest with ReadiFood donation

IT’S BEEN a good harvest in Earley this week, after residents and staff at Austen House celebrated with charity donation.

The care home sent an array of gifts and non-perishable food to ReadiFood, Reading’s community foodbank, with assistance from Earley HelpHub.

Natsayi, general manager at Austin House said: “Staff, residents, and friends from the local community of the home all donated very generously to the harvest celebration.

“It really is heartwarming to see how much people care about helping others who are less fortunate. Thank you to everyone who contributed.”

And the residents enjoyed the celebration too. One said: “It was really nice helping our local community. Salt dough crafts, poems and singing were really fun and everyone had such a great time.”

Austen House is one of the many organisations which has donated to ReadiFood this autumn. Others include The Piggott School in Twyford and Sonning Primary School, which both donated crates of food and sundry items to the foodbank too.

ReadiFood is currently appealing for tinned vegetables, small bags of rice, tinned soup and small bags of pasta.

To find out more, visit: readifood.org.uk/what-food-we-need