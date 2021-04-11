Earley church in full bloom to offer message of hope

AN EASTER parade is on show in Earley, bringing a sign of hope to the town.

More than 200 people from across the community have contributed to the display of flowers outside Earley St Peter’s Church in Church Road.

Each unique item has been painted, drawn or photographed, then laminated and installed outside the church and its halls, creating a colourful exhibition for people to enjoy on their socially distanced walks.

The church installed them in time for Easter Sunday, telling people that it was a sign of hope as lockdown conditions start to ease and a reminder that community life prevails despite restrictions.

Pupils from the neighbouring Earley St Peter’s Primary School were among those taking part.

Headteacher Hester Wooller said: “We are delighted that the children at Earley St Peter’s have created beautiful pictures of flowers to decorate the Church fence as a sign of hope and new life for all in our immediate community.”

Flower pictures along the fence outside Earley St. Peter’s Church over the Easter weekend. Pictures: Steve Smyth

And vicar of the church, the Revd Dr Philip Hobday, was equally pleased with the response.

“We wanted to show that despite the restrictions the church is still here, caring for and serving our community, building on our strong links with Earley St Peter’s School and with other churches in the Earley Help Hub,” he said.

“A pretty ordinary church fence has really come alive with people of all ages contributing to a sign of hope for the wider community – hope that the amazingly successful vaccination programme is bringing us, and of course the Easter hope of new life through Jesus Christ.”

The display has been welcomed by Earley Town Mayor Cllr David Hare, who thanked churches for their work in reaching out to the community.

“Here in Earley, the churches have joined together to reach out to the local community with the Earley Help Hub, which initially obtained and transported food or pharmacy items for people and is now developing its work on debt, mental health, and more,” he said.

“The flower designs are one more avenue of involving the community in the life of the church, giving people a focus in lockdown, and seeking to make the Christian message available to everyone.”