Earley council join residents to oppose 5G mast in Sol Joel Park

EARLEY TOWN Council has received a formal proposal to erect a 5G mast in the area.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, October 14, councillors debated the suggestion to establish one in Sol Joel Park.

But they agreed that the park and nearby Mays Lane burial ground would not be suitable for the mast, which has been proposed for the northern edge of the field, near to Earley St Peter’s C Of E Primary School.

Responding to the proposal, Lib Dem Cllr Clive Jones, leader of Earley Town Council said: “The mast seeks to enhance the 5G network for train users, but land exists alongside the railway line that could be used instead of encroaching on to Sol Joel Park.

“The park is special because of its enormous recreational and historic value, having been gifted to our community almost a century ago.”

Since 2013, the park has been safeguarded by the fields in Trust Protection, an organisation which aims to protect the future of parks and green spaces.

And this designation prohibits the erection of masts.

Cllr Guy Grandison, Conservative councillor for Maiden Erlegh ward, said: “We need to improve connectivity within the borough, especially around that area of Earley, but having the mast next in a field in Trust and next to a school is a completely nonsensical decision,” he said.

“I’ve yet to hear anywhere sensible to put it, other than the cemetery which I suggested before but the council have rejected.

“I think the field is a silly location,” he added.

Prior to the council meeting, Earley Town councillors were also contacted by residents about the proposal.

One resident wrote: “I have lived in St Peter’s Road for over 30 years. I have used Sol Joel Park with my children and my grandchildren and the thought of erecting a mast here fills me with horror.”

Another resident, in Mays Lane, added: “It would destroy the rural character of the park. It would dominate the skyline from virtually every viewpoint.”

Earley Town Council is now writing to the contractor dealing with the 5G mast proposal to outline their reasons for opposing the proposed site.