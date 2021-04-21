Earley Crescent Resource Centre to offer employability workshops

THE EARLEY Crescent Resource Centre is running seven employability workshops starting later this month.

On Thursday, April 29, there will be a confidence building workshop, from 10am until 1pm.

It will include practical techniques to identify individual strengths and boost self-confidence. It aims to help people in preparation for work.

On Wednesday, May 5, there will be a session on personality profiling for job searches, from 10am until 1pm.

It will focus on how profiling is used to recruit, and help participants test themselves.

The workshop also aims to broaden perspectives and help residents consider other careers.

On Tuesday, May 11, there will be a session on creating an effective CV and application

form, running from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

On the same day, there will be a session from 1.30pm until 4.30pm about using LinkedIn to find job opportunities.

It will be an introductory session for jobseekers new to the social networking site.

On Monday, May 17, there will be a session about preparing for an interview from 10am until 1pm. It will explore face-to-face, telephone and Zoom interviews.

On Friday, May 21, there will be an introductory session into starting a business, from 10am until 1pm.

And on Monday, May 24, there will be an interview skills workshop, running from 10am

until 1pm and focusing on conduct in an interview, including a socially-distanced practice interview with an industry expert.

All sessions are free.

For more information, or to sign up, visit: www.earleycrescent.org, email: earleycrescent@btconnect.com or call 0118 921 0555