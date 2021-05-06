Wokingham.Today

Earley Environmental Group hosts free beetle talk next week

by Staff Writer0
Jon Cole will share his research gathered at Dinton Pastures. Picture: Trevor Harris via geograph

NATURE LOVERS can tune into a virtual talk about beetles on Tuesday.

Earley Environmental Group is hosting an evening event exploring saproxylic invertebrates.

This will include the Stag beetle, one of the country’s most easily recognised insects. The talk will be led by Jon Cole, based on his research collected at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

It will run from 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Places are free.

For more information, and to register for the virtual event, email: enquiries@earleyenvironmentalgroup.co.uk 

Related posts

Reading FC dumped out of FA Cup at Hillsborough

Tom Crocker

Bristol City 1-0 Reading: Royals drop into relegation zone after Diedhou’s early goal

Andy Preston

BREXIT: ‘It’s war’ – Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood blasts Remainers for ‘pathetic whining’ and ‘letting people down’

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.