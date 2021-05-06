Earley Environmental Group hosts free beetle talk next week

NATURE LOVERS can tune into a virtual talk about beetles on Tuesday.

Earley Environmental Group is hosting an evening event exploring saproxylic invertebrates.

This will include the Stag beetle, one of the country’s most easily recognised insects. The talk will be led by Jon Cole, based on his research collected at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

It will run from 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Places are free.

For more information, and to register for the virtual event, email: enquiries@earleyenvironmentalgroup.co.uk