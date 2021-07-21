Earley Green Fair cancelled for second year in a row

EARLEY’S Green Fair has been cancelled this year.

A spokesperson for Earley Town Council said they are disappointed to announce the event has been called off, due to uncertainty around coronavirus.

They said: “With an event as big as the Green Fair, a lot of organisation is required and with the uncertainty that we all still face and the delay in restrictions being lifted, it would leave the council little time to prepare.”

They said the decision to scrap the event for the second year was made with a heavy heart.

“As a small consolation, the town council is hoping to organise some small-scale green-themed activities over the next few months,” they added.

Earley Town Council said it will relaunch the event for next August, and remains committed to supporting environmental issues.