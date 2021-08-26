Wokingham.Today

Earley Home Guard Social Club holds open event to celebrate refurbishment

Tea is one of the drinks to be served at the Earley Home Guard Social Club open day Picture: dungthuyvunguyen from Pixabay

THE Earley Home Guard Social Club is holding an open event this weekend.

Visitors are invited down to the Pitts Lane venue on Sunday, August 29, for an open afternoon.

The doors will be open from noon until 3pm, with visitors welcome to see the club’s newly refurbished function room bar and find out about becoming a member.

The bar will be open, with tea and coffee available.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks inside the building when moving about.

The club was founded in 1944.

New members are welcome. 

