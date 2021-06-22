Earley man jailed following series of driving offences in Wokingham

AN EARLEY resident has been jailed for six months following a string of driving offences in Wokingham.

Grzegorz Drews, 40, of Hornbeam Drive, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 16, at Reading Magistrates’ Court for:

Being in charge of a vehicle while over the legal drug limit

Driving while over the legal drug limit

Driving without insurance

Failing to surrender to court

Two counts of driving while disqualified.

He has been disqualified from driving for three years and seven months, after which he must take an extended driving test.

In June 2019, Mr Drews was arrested in South Drive, Wokingham, after officers spotted him in Denton Road car park.

He was sitting in a car playing loud music and threw the keys into the footwell before running off after seeing the police.

The Earley resident was also arrested in September 2019 by officers patrolling Barkham Road, when a car activated the force’s number plate camera for having no insurance.

The vehicle, which drove off at speed, was found abandoned in Rowan Close. The police then searched the area and found Mr Drews hiding face down in mud.

PC Jamie Payne, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said he was also caught driving while over the legal drug limit in 2019.

Mr Payne said: “[Mr Drews] has shown little regard for driving and repeatedly tried to evade officers. Driving while under the influence of drugs is dangerous and can put the driver and others at great risk.

“Drews will now have time to reflect on his actions while in prison.”