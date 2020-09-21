The Wokingham Paper

Earley mayor celebrates new shop opening on Silverdale Road

Earley town mayor, Cllr David Hare (fourth from left) cut the ribbon to open Fadi Ibrahim’s (centre) new shop, Fad Picture: Cllr Andrew Mickleburgh

ON SATURDAY, the Earley town mayor celebrated a new shop opening on Silverdale Road.

Cllr David Hare cut the ribbon to open Fad, a new fruit, vegetable and halal butchery shop.

And it will soon operate as a Post Office as well.

Fad stocks fresh fruit, vegetables and has a halal butchers inside. Picture: Cllr Andrew Mickleburgh

Shop owner, Fadi Ibrahim said: “I have been truly humbled by the many messages of goodwill received from residents. 

“My dream of opening this type of business to serve people where I live has now finally come true. 

“I am trying hard to get the Post Office open as soon as possible. In the meantime, I look forward to meeting even more of our residents, who will all receive a very warm welcome.”

Cllr Hare said: “It is wonderful that you have chosen to invest within our local community. People have also told me how much they have been looking forward to shopping with you.”  

