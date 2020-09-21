Earley mayor celebrates new shop opening on Silverdale Road

ON SATURDAY, the Earley town mayor celebrated a new shop opening on Silverdale Road.
Cllr David Hare cut the ribbon to open Fad, a new fruit, vegetable and halal butchery shop.
And it will soon operate as a Post Office as well.
Shop owner, Fadi Ibrahim said: “I have been truly humbled by the many messages of goodwill received from residents.
“My dream of opening this type of business to serve people where I live has now finally come true.
“I am trying hard to get the Post Office open as soon as possible. In the meantime, I look forward to meeting even more of our residents, who will all receive a very warm welcome.”
Cllr Hare said: “It is wonderful that you have chosen to invest within our local community. People have also told me how much they have been looking forward to shopping with you.”