Earley mayor celebrates new shop opening on Silverdale Road

ON SATURDAY, the Earley town mayor celebrated a new shop opening on Silverdale Road.

Cllr David Hare cut the ribbon to open Fad, a new fruit, vegetable and halal butchery shop.

And it will soon operate as a Post Office as well.

Fad stocks fresh fruit, vegetables and has a halal butchers inside. Picture: Cllr Andrew Mickleburgh

Shop owner, Fadi Ibrahim said: “I have been truly humbled by the many messages of goodwill received from residents.

“My dream of opening this type of business to serve people where I live has now finally come true.

“I am trying hard to get the Post Office open as soon as possible. In the meantime, I look forward to meeting even more of our residents, who will all receive a very warm welcome.”

Cllr Hare said: “It is wonderful that you have chosen to invest within our local community. People have also told me how much they have been looking forward to shopping with you.”