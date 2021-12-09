Wokingham.Today

Earley Mayor visits day centre Christmas fair

by Jess Warren0
christmas
Cllr Anne Bassett said that she was delighted to drop into a Christmas Fair at the Earley Day Centre. Picture: Annie Spratt on Unsplash

THE MAYOR of Earley is spreading Christmas cheer to the town.

Cllr Anne Bassett said that she was delighted to drop into a Christmas Fair at the Earley Day Centre on Kenton Road earlier this month.

On Saturday, December 4, the centre had a range of festive gifts to buy, and prizes to be won.

Cllr Bassett said: “It was a pleasure to meet the volunteers and residents who use the centre regularly.”

It supports senior residents in the town, providing a range of activities throughout the week.

Any residents wanting to become a new member can call 0118 966 1010.

