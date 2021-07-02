Earley Panda meets TV star on Sussex training ride

A HUGELY popular public figure had a brush with fame recently – TV presenter Davina McCall met the Earley Panda.

The borough’s cycling friend, who creates art from the GPS trail of his bike rides, last month took part in Davina’s Big Sussex Bike Ride, in aid of Medical Action Research.

And the Panda, whose identity is a closely guarded secret, admitted that the 40-mile ride was a big moment for him, not least as it took place on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

“It was an emotional event as it was the first time I was riding with fellow amateur and professional cyclists and being welcomed in the group with open arms,” he said.

READ MORE: The panda with a penchant for pedalling is on the streets of Earley

He added: “The route, although scenic was remote, unfamiliar and empty. Right when a negative thought of giving up crept up, came a honk from behind, a cheerful wave of kids in the car and brought all those joyful memories of the streets of Earley.

“The community backing Panda to be joyful and enjoy the ride empowered me to fight back pain and negativity to reach the finish line.”

And he admitted that he cried tears of joy when he finished.

“Some day I will be brave enough to share what it truly means to be riding in the panda suit,” he said. “Right now, gratitude is all I can feel.”

The pedalling panda has raised £1,431 of his £4,000 target, and his planned London to Paris ride has been postponed to next year due to covid.

However, he’s pledged to continue to cycle around the neighbourhood so he can spread joy, campaigning for safe cycling and male mental health awareness, as well as creating GPS Art.

His website is earleypanda.com