Earley Panda pedals to Befordshire in 100-mile challenge

THE EARLEY PANDA marked Captain Tom Moore’s birthday last week, by cycling to and from his house in a 100 mile challenge.

On Friday, people across the country joined in Captain Tom 100 Challenges, to remember the war veteran who championed the NHS last year.

In his own mark of respect, the Earley Panda pedalled the 55 mile distance to Bedfordshire on Friday, before cycling back on Saturday.

“I don’t think I can do 100 miles in one go,” he joked.

Along his journey, the bear dropped off 100 hand-decorated pebbles, decorated by Earley Rocks, a rock-painting group.

“They painted slightly smaller ones than usual, on my request,” he said. “I’ve left a trail of 100 rocks. I’m calling it my 100 miles 100 rocks challenge.”

The Earley Panda used last week’s cycle as practice for his upcoming ride from London to Paris in July.

“It’s going to be hot, but I’ve got people to support me,” he said. “Last summer I cycled a lot, and this outfit saved me from sunburn actually – although I haven’t done a full day in the heat.”

For more information, and to follow the Earley Panda’s journey, visit: www.earleypanda.com