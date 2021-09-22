Wokingham.Today

Earley Panda takes on Silverstone

AN EARLEY bear has become the first Panda to cycle Silverstone.

The Earley Panda took on the iconic Formula 1 track on Sunday, September 5.

“Although I couldn’t beat the fastest lap time set by Sir Lewis Hamilton, I completed four laps, marking 20 kilometres in the scorching sun, mirage building up on the track, drenched in sweat and supported by fellow cyclists all along,” the bear told Wokingham.Today.

And that’s not all.

The neighbourhood bear has been spotted in the Daily Echo in Southampton after completing a 60-kilometre ride at Southampton Sporterium on Saturday, September 4.

This was after a celebratory GPS doodle dedicated to Dame Sarah Storey.

The panda is building up his practice for his London to Paris bike ride in July 2022.

