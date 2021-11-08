Earley photographer launches tree-themed calendar for 2022

A CALENDAR showcasing the beauty of some of Berkshire’s trees is now on sale.

Earley-based photographer Tina Panting chose 13 of her favourite images from around Reading, Woodley and Newbury for the 2022 Moods of Trees calendar.

Ms Panting, a social care worker by day, said inspiration came from a Bracknell and Wokingham College photography course project seven years ago.

She hopes her photos will bring the outside, inside.

“Trees are so calming and mystical and an important part of nature,” she said.

Ethical Reading’s Trees for Reading initiative will receive 50p from each sale in recognition of the role trees play in her work. The organisation is working with Reading Borough Council to fund the planting and care of trees around the town to improve the urban environment.

Ms Panting has also created a calendar of Reading scenes, with funds going to local Home Start organisations.

The calendars cost £10 including postage.

For more information on the calendar, log on to: www.tdpphotography.co.uk

For information on Trees for Reading, visit: www.ethicalreading.org.uk/programmes/sustainability/trees-for-reading