Earley Post Office makes progress

THE OWNER of Maiden Erlegh’s newest shop will soon be sending parcels too.

Fadi Ibrahim, who opened Fad along Silverdale Road this autumn, confirmed the Post Office installation will begin today.

Mr Ibrahim said he was delighted the national postal group has listened to residents.

“I want to thank all of the nearly 500 residents who signed a petition in its first 12 days, and to Cllr Clive Jones and Cllr Andrew Mickleburgh who have been working hard with me on this for many months.

“I look forward to starting this much-needed service.

“I have already invited the Earley mayor to perform an official opening.”