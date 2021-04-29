Earley pupils are making a noise about being quiet

YEAR TWO pupils at an Earley primary school have been raising money to rejuvenate their “quiet area”.

As part of their project to improve an area of their school, students at Radstock Primary raised more than £400 with a sponsored fancy dress walk.

Last week, pupils donned their favourite costumes, hats and completed 10 laps of their school field.

“It was such a wonderful day,” said teacher Emma Beaumont. “The atmosphere was electric, they all had smiles on their faces.”

She said the challenge took roughly an hour, but many pupils have been fundraising in their spare time too.

One pupil has raised more than £200, by creating and selling bookmarks, Ms Beaumont said. And others have held their own bake sale, and collected sponsorship from family and friends.

The money will be used to buy flowers, books, games and fresh paint for the school’s quiet area. A space for students to relax in their break times.

“Our Year Two students wanted to do something for the whole school,” Ms Beaumont explained. “We challenged them to raise as much money as they could, and we’d make the project happen.”