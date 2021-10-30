Earley school uses art to support NHS staff members

AN EARLEY school is supporting Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH) with a charity event this weekend.

Leighton Park School is hosting the 2021 Reading Charity Art Fair in a bid to fundraise for RBH’s Staff Wellness Centre.

The Fair, which is coordinated by the school, Reading Guild of Artists and the Rotary and Inner Wheel Clubs of Reading Maiden Erlegh, will include an Art Cafe and a preview evening was held in the week.

And all donations and purchases made on the day will help fund new facilities for NHS staff, including holistic therapies, exercise classes and psychological support.

A spokesperson for the Art Fair said: “The wellbeing and welfare of NHS staff is essential to the care of all patients.

“Like many hospitals throughout the UK, the staff members at all levels at the Royal Berkshire Hospital have worked tirelessly with dedication under immense pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure that they get the support they all deserve, a permanent wellbeing centre is being established near to the hospital [and] will be a place for them to rest, relax and access services.”

The spokesperson said in the past, exhibitions have raised more than £50,000 for charitable causes.

The Art Fair will run today between 10am and 5pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets for the Art Fair cost £10 and can be reserved by emailing readingcharityartfair@gmail.com