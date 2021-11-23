Earley team tidies up Town Lane

EARLEY residents teamed up this month to tidy up Town Lane.

On Saturday, November 13, residents joined the ACER (Whitegates Residents’ Association) Committee and Cllr Shirley Boyt, Labour councillor for Bulmershe and Whitegates to clear the route.

The group clipped back brambles, cut overhanging branches that were obscuring street lights, swept leaves and picked litter.

The aim was to make the path safer and more enjoyable anyone who uses it to walk or cycle between Pitts Lane, Earley, and Woodley.

Mary Bather, from ACER, said residents have also planted bulbs along the route, which is the main access to Bulmershe Park.

“ACER members have also initiated the forming of Friends of Bulmershe Open Space (FoBOS) to press for action to protect and enhance the landscape of our open spaces at Bulmershe Field and Bulmershe Park,” she said.

“[We hope] that, with the support of the town and borough councillors, the group can secure an appropriate tree planting and biodiversity regime consistent with maintaining the essential function of both green spaces and for informal recreation.”