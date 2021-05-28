Earley Town Council calls for borough to transfer Chalfont Wood ownership

EARLEY Town Council is calling for the borough council to transfer its ownership of Chalfont Wood.



Cllr Clive Jones, town council leader said he will raise the topic at next week’s Policy and Resources Committee Meeting, on Wednesday, June 2.



Cllr Jones said the town council would look after the woods and “keep it as it is”.



“We don’t want loads of pathways running through it, which could destroy some wildlife habitats,” he said.



He said he is concerned Wokingham Borough Council may still have ambitions to develop the site.



“This is an attempt to stop them,” he said. “If they are serious about not developing it, they will give it to us.”



The item has been included in the meeting agenda, posted out today to councillors.