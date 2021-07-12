Wokingham.Today

Earley Town Council looks for a youth worker

Earley Town Council lower earley

A SENIOR youth worker is needed by Earley Town Council. The role would be for 16 hours each week supervising, mentoring and guiding the Youth Service Team.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “We are looking for someone who will work on improving our existing youth work provision and actively work with youth workers and volunteers in driving towards a positive direction.”

Applicants must be experienced in youth work. And the position is subject to a DBS check.

The salary will range from £22,627 to £24,419 depending on experience. A local government pension scheme is included.

Closing date for applications is noon on Monday, July 19.

For more information or to apply, visit: www.earley-tc.gov.uk

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

