Earley Town Council starts work on new local plan

Earley Town Council

EARLEY TOWN Council has revised its priorities for its town plan.

The new document, Earley Town Plan 2021, will be revised every two years and residents are encouraged to share their ideas each time.

It covers topics including management of public spaces, climate issues and its role in the planning process.

The new document has been sent to the Earley Environmental Group, Maiden Erlegh Residents Association (MERA) and Whitegates Residents Association (ACER) who have been invited to comment.

Other residents and local groups can find all the information on the Earley Town Council website.

Comments can be emailed to administration@earley-tc.gov.uk

For more information, visit: www.earley-tc.gov.uk/2021/03/15/new-town-plan-for-earley

