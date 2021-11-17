Eastenders star Rudolph Walker visits Reading theatre school

AN EASTENDERS star treated students to a special drama class at a Reading theatre school earlier this month.

Rudolph Walker CBE, who has played Patrick Trueman in the TV soap for 20 years, made a special visit to senior pupils at StageAbility on Thursday, November 4.

The school, which runs drama classes in across Wokingham and Reading for children aged five to 18, focuses on buildings pupils confidence and self-esteem.

And the well-known actor lended the students his support to their latest project, BULLY, an Australian play written by Kristen Doherty.

With over 50 characters, the play is a collection of vignettes, including short scenes, monologues and duologues revolving around the issue of bullying.

Every scene is based on real life accounts and events and the individuals were able to write or devise their own scenes into it.

Back in the summer, the theatre school ran a week-long drama project for students aged 13 and over.

The group explored the themes of a play and rehearsed it across the week, performing it on stage.

After the show, some parents suggested that StageAbility approach secondary schools with the project.

StageAbility owner, Jackie Stuart, said: “I am excited by this prospect, as is the director, and we are very keen to pursue the idea.

“It would benefit so many parties including the school, the young audience and our performers.”

Ms Stuart said the content of the play is relevant to young people.

She said: “It’s thought-provoking and, when delivered by peers, can be an incredibly powerful tool in the fight against bullying, whatever form it may take.”

And when Rudolph heard about this he decided to offer his support, as part of his own charity, the Rudolph Walker Foundation.

The organisation helps young people, in deprived areas in London, develop their confidence through drama.

Rudolph told the StageAbility pupils stories about his early life in Trinidad and the start of his acting career in the UK.

Ms Stuart said it was a treat for the students to hear from someone who has made a career of acting.

“It’s good for them to know about the struggles that a career in acting can bring, but also a delight to hear of the successes,” she said.

The soap star watched the class warm up and work through some of their scenes from BULLY.

And he gave some words of wisdom to the pupils on delivering their performances.

“Rudolph’s advice and feedback was fabulous to witness and I have no doubt that the students have gained so much from this visit,” Ms Stuart added.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to Rudolph for taking time out to lend his support and I hope we can work with The Rudolph Walker Foundation in the future.”

StageAbility is now preparing for its upcoming pantomime, Robin Hood, which will be performed at The Whitty Theatre, Wokingham, on Saturday, December 4.

For more details, log on to: berkshire.stageability.co.uk