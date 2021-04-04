Easter eggs gift will help say thanks to Crowthrone’s keyworkers

RESIDENTS of a Crowthorne complex for the elderly are using Easter to show their appreciation for key workers.

The homeowners at Birch Place, Crowthorne-based retirement homes, have thanked key workers in the area who have supported them and kept them safe during the pandemic.

Birch Place developers McCarthy Stone had delivered special Easter gifts and personalised messages to New Wokingham Road Surgery on behalf of the homeowners at Birch Place.

Christine Kirk, one of the homeowners at Birch Place, said: “We are really lucky to have a fantastic community here, and the team have really shown their support through these difficult times. I’ve also been able to get out for daily walks, which have been invaluable to me.

“I’m really grateful to the local key workers, particularly for working so hard to roll-out the Covid-19 vaccination.”

Mrs Kirk from Birch Place says thank you to local keyworkers

Nicki Beswarick, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone Southern, said: “The key workers in Crowthorne have gone above and beyond, and continue to do so, to ensure the local community receive their vaccinations.

“It’s really important that we find ways to connect with our community, despite the challenges we are all currently facing, so we thought it was only right to thank our local key workers with a special delivery to try and spread some happiness this Easter.”