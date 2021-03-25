Wokingham.Today

Easter prizes on offer thanks to Finchampstead charity

by Jess Warren0
Picture: suju-foto via Pixxabay

KALEIDOSCOPIC UK is running an Easter egg competition with chocolate prizes.

The borough-based domestic abuse charity is encouraging people to get crafty and create an egg design.

Entries can be drawn, painted, cooked, made of clay, paper mache, lego or anything else to hand.

Photographs should be emailed in with the entrant’s name, age and a suitable contact number. Categories are under 5s, 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18.

The competition is free and a winner and four runners up will be chosen per category. Each winner will receive a giant chocolate egg, and runners up a medium chocolate egg.

Charity founder Vickie Robertson, said: “Our patron Michelle Jordan will be picking the winners.

“And a huge thanks to Tesco for providing lots of the prizes.”

To enter, email a picture to kaleidoscopicuk@gmail.com by Tuesday, April 13.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Wokingham off-licence employee fined for selling Koppaberg to underage teenager

Kate Nicholson

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Festival fever is well worth the fun

Phil Creighton

A town mourns: shock and sadness over terrorist attack in Reading’s Forbury Gardens

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.