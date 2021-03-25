Easter prizes on offer thanks to Finchampstead charity

KALEIDOSCOPIC UK is running an Easter egg competition with chocolate prizes.

The borough-based domestic abuse charity is encouraging people to get crafty and create an egg design.

Entries can be drawn, painted, cooked, made of clay, paper mache, lego or anything else to hand.

Photographs should be emailed in with the entrant’s name, age and a suitable contact number. Categories are under 5s, 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18.

The competition is free and a winner and four runners up will be chosen per category. Each winner will receive a giant chocolate egg, and runners up a medium chocolate egg.

Charity founder Vickie Robertson, said: “Our patron Michelle Jordan will be picking the winners.

“And a huge thanks to Tesco for providing lots of the prizes.”

To enter, email a picture to kaleidoscopicuk@gmail.com by Tuesday, April 13.