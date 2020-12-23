Easthampstead Rotary Christmas draw raises nearly £10,000 for local charities

A CHRISTMAS draw has raised nearly £10,000 for good causes across Berkshire – and given a festive bonus to 17 homes.

The third annual Community Christmas Draw was held virtually earlier this week, and was organised by the Rotary Club of Easthampstead.

As it couldn’t be held in person due to Tier 4 restrictions, Yvette Kelsall – from SAFE (Saving Abandoned Fly-grazing Equines), the Wokingham-based charity for rescued horses – used Zoom to announce the winners. The moment was witnessed by members of the Rotary Club.

SAFE is one of the beneficiaries of the draw. A grateful Ms Kelsall said: “Thanks to the Draw, we will have raised £800 in these very difficult times.”

And the Rotary Club’s Rob Hughes said: “We are delighted that, despite the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus this year, a total of 20 charities, schools and youth groups took part, raising almost £10,000 for their causes.

“Our congratulations go to them and, of course, to the winners.”

The Easthampstead Rotary Club Christmas Draw took place just before Christmas

The winners of the Easthampstead Rotary Christmas draw

First prize of £500 goes to holder of ticket 04812.

The second prize of £250 to ticket number 02074.



A further £1,000 will be distributed among 10 tickets, each winning £100: 09324, 02588, 14414, 01201, 04711, 03577, 04197, 07743, 18536 and 02566.



There are five £50 winners, holding ticket numbers: 05345, 11484, 03751, 03484 and 03459.

All prize-winners have been notified, and invited to an awards ceremony at a later date to receive their winnings.

Thanking everyone who sold tickets for their good causes, Mr Hughes expressed gratitude to the sponsors.

“We cannot run the Community Christmas Draw without your generous support – thank you,” he said.

The sponsors of this year’s Community Christmas Draw were Jemca Toyota of Bracknell and Creative Flooring Crowthorne.

The charities that benefitted

Among the other organisations selling the most tickets and therefore benefitting most from the Draw are: South Hill Park, Me2 Club, Brakenhale School, the WAYZ, Red Diamond Sports Club, Pines School, Friends of Kennel Lane School, YouthLine Bracknell Forest, Citizens Advice Bracknell, St Nicholas Pre-school, Artemis Studio, and Just Around the Corner.

The Easthampstead Rotary Club says that it welcomes new volunteers, with more details at www.easthampsteadrotary.org or www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub