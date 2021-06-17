Eco-friendly theatre comes to The Watermill this summer

THE STAGE is set for The Watermill’s eco-friendly outdoor production this summer.

The Watermill Theatre, in Newbury, will present a new, sustainability-focused production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

Directed by Paul Hart, the show will run from Thursday, June 24 until Saturday, July 24 on The Watermill’s main lawn area.

Adapted by Yolanda Mercy, As You Like It includes a cast of 10 actor-musicians.

Creating an atmospheric modern folk soundscape, the show is inspired by the music of Mumford & Sons, Fleet Foxes, Bon Iver and Taylor Swift.

Forced to leave their homes behind, the story follows Rosalind and Orlando who find sanctuary in the forest of Arden.

As their worlds collide, they become entangled in a game of love, lust and mistaken identity.

Using responsibly sourced, repurposed, or recyclable materials to create the set, props and costumes, this production of Shakespeare’s comedy celebrates the environment of The Watermill gardens.

With a focus on eco-friendly practices on and off stage, this season marks a new direction for the venue.

Katie Lias, set and costume designer, said: “With the play’s inherent themes of nature and being set in the beautiful grounds, there is a constant reminder of the very landscape we are trying to protect for future generations.

“The attempt to create something with as little negative impact as possible is made achievable thanks to a production team and company who place environmentalism at its very core, recognising that, whilst it is often quicker and easier to purchase something new, the future cannot sustain this level of waste.”

Tickets are priced at £25 per person.

To purchase, log on to watermill.org.uk or call the box office on 01635 46044