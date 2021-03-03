Wokingham.Today

Economic growth in greater Reading area will recover rapidly predicts law firm’s managing partner

THAMES VALLEY law firm Blandy & Blandy is offering businesses a much-needed boost.

This is because Tim Clark, the firm’s joint managing partner, believes economic growth in the greater Reading area is set to “recover rapidly” over the coming year.

Thanks to the successful vaccination programme, he said consumer confidence and spending has been rising after the Bank of England reported a GDP increase towards the end of last year.

His positive outlook has also been bolstered by the latest Good Growth for Cities report, which ranked Reading as “best placed” for a strong economic recovery post-pandemic.

Mr Clark said there are reasons to remain cautious, with an “immediate rise in unemployment” on the horizon when the furlough scheme runs its course at the end of April.

According to Blandy & Blandy’s partner, this could jeopardise the outlook for the local economy as the pandemic continues to evolve.

