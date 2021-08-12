Wokingham.Today

Edgbarrow School wishes pupils success after collecting GCSE grades today

by Laura Scardarella0

EDGBARROW School will see many of its students staying on for sixth form after achieving their GCSE results today.

After a challenging two years, a spokesperson from the school said their students are “richly deserving” of their grades.

They said they are looking forward to seeing many students come back in September. 

“We are also thrilled for those students who are moving on to new courses and opportunities with other providers,” they added. 

“We wish each and everyone success and happiness.”

With a number of individual success stories, they said that every student should be proud of themselves.

They said: “Our thanks to our wonderful families for their support, the staff for all of their incredible efforts and most importantly the students who worked so hard, with such diligence and resilience.” 

