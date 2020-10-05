Efit released after teenagers subjected to indecent exposure in Sindlesham

AN EFIT has been released after two teenage girls were victims of an indecent exposure incident in Sindlesham.

Although police had released an appeal last month, they are now making a fresh request for anyone with information to come forward.

As part of this, they have created the efit of a man they’d like to speak to.

The incident happened around 11am on Sunday, September 13, as the two teenagers were walking along Mole Road towards Winnersh railway station.

Thames Valley Police said that a vehicle drove past them in Mole Road and, when they joined King Street Lane, the same vehicle had pulled up on the same side of the road that they were walking on.

As the two girls walked past, the man inside was touching himself inappropriately. After the girls walked past, the car drove off.

The vehicle is described as an older model car, which was silver. There was a dog case placed on the back seat, which prevented the boot from being shut completely. The boot was held down using two black straps.

Investigating officer, PC Kyra Trudgill, of Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am releasing this E-fit image as part of a re-appeal for witnesses and information in relation to this incident.

“It was an appalling incident to have taken place, in broad daylight – and was a distressing experience for the two teenage girls involved.

“I would ask that anyone who recognises the person depicted in the E-fit image, or that has any information relating to this incident, to please contact us.

“You can make a report by calling 101, or using our online reporting form here. Please quote reference 43200287390 when making any reports about this incident.

“Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you prefer to remain anonymous while making a report.”