Eggtacular fun as Hurst celebrates Easter with special trail

Huge fun was created by an Easter egg hunt featuring a large fried egg on a roof, a fabulous ‘Faberge’ egg over a metre tall, many burrowing bunnies and much free chocolate.

aa Ellis two, and Clementine Morley, seven, with the Humpty Dumpty display made by their family

More than 500 people joined in the hunt over Easter weekend, raising nearly £400 for St Nicholas Primary School, at Hurst.

Locals created 33 clever, funny and beautiful displays for the hunters to spot in front gardens, windows and a farm field. Some displays included free chocolate eggs and everyone with a trail map had a chocolate prize.

Professional artist Liz Chaderton is now looking for a good home for the amazing giant egg, covered in glistening gold and vibrant blue, that she made for the hunt. It’ll need to be a large home.

“On the internet, late at night and after a glass of wine, I saw a balloon which would blow up to 90cm wide. I thought I could use it to make a large egg. It needed 10 layers of papier-mache [newspaper strips covered in PVA glue] and took almost a week to finish,” she said.

“It’s just over a metre tall and so wide it had to go out through the patio door. But what can I do with it now? Can anyone give it a good home or find a good use for it?”

Liz Chaderton and her giant egg – she is now looking for a new home for it

You can email Liz on liz@chaderton.com

The hunt’s organisers were the school’s interim PTA chair Dee Morley and Gemma Moore.

“We’re really chuffed with how it went. It felt like a real community event involving everyone. People came from beyond Hurst. Wokingham.Today’s story last week made a huge difference,” said Gemma.

Gemma’s husband Gavin balanced on their bungalow roof to display the giant fried egg Gemma had dreamed up. Dee and her children Clementine, seven and Ellis, two, made a Humpty Dumpty display for their garden.

aa Easter sheep and bunny at Hatch Gate Farm Photo by Dee Morley

At Hatch Gate Farm Laura Belcher, Kate Logan and Jack Belcher created a giant Easter bunny and sheep from round hay bales.

aa Alfie Phillips, 11, with Easter themed egg stall he helped create

Alfie Phillips, 11 and his half brother Charlie, five, helped their grandparents Jackie and Malcolm Phillips give their Sawpit Road egg stall an Easter theme.

The eggs come from the family’s Hambridge Farm at Wokingham.

aa Holt School pupil Rosalyn Campbell, 11, and her mum Claire with their display

Hurst’s clever crochet makers created Easter bunnies, chicks and bunting for School Road fences. Holt School pupil Rosalyn Campbell, 11, and her mum Claire’s lockdown projects of colourful eggs and chicks were also on display.