Eight in a row: Bracknell RFC first-team continue winning streak

Bracknell RFC’s first-team continued their unbeaten streak in the league with an emphatic win over Frome RFC on Saturday.

Bracknell have made an immense start to see them dominate at the top of the table with eight wins from eight.

The Stags put plenty of points on the board as they ran out as 54-10 victors over Frome in another impressive display at Lily Hill Park.

Their eighth successive triumph gives them a three point lead at the summit.

Bracknell are away in their next fixture with a trip to face Grove.

Saturday’s opponents have had a tricky start to the season which pits the team up in first travelling to face the side at the bottom of the table.

Grove have just two points on their tally with eight straight losses leaving them adrift at the foot of the standings.

Meanwhile, club chairman Ian Wilson accepted a presentation of beer from the Representative of the South West Leagues Jonathan Dance.

St Austell Brewery, the sponsor of the Tribute South West Leagues makes a monthly presentation to the Club chosen by its County to the team most worthy of winning the award.

September’s winners were Bracknell’s third XV for their sportsmanship in lending opposition players to enable a competition match to be played.

Despite their sportsmanship the Bracknell team were still successful.

The club are also inviting spectators to attend their annual fireworks show which will take place this weekend on Sunday, starting from 5pm.

For more information, visit: www.bracknellrugbyclub.com