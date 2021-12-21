Elderly man from Wokingham assaulted as burglar makes off with jewellery

POLICE are appealing for information after an elderly man was assaulted and burgled.

At around 10am on Wednesday, December 15, a man in his 90s returned to his home on Binfield Road to find a broken panel in his front door.

As he has opened the door, an man charged down the stairs towards him, assaulted him then ran up Binfield Road towards Barratt Crescent.

The victim was checked over by ambulance staff, but he was uninjured.

Several items of jewellery and a watch were stolen.

The watch was inscribed with “PRESENTED TO [victim’s name] ON HIS RETIREMENT FROM EASTERN AND SONS” on the back.

A 23-year-old man from Wokingham has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on police bail until Wednesday, January 12

Investigating officer Richard Fisher, based at Loddon Valley police station appealed for anyone with information about the burglary to get in touch with the police.

He added: “Particularly anyone with dash cameras who drove down Binfield Road around this time, please check your cameras as it could assist our investigation.”

Residents can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43210565006.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.