Elderly man hospitalised after crash on Observer Way in Arborfield

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Arborfield.

At around 4.40pm on Sunday, a blue Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with an elderly man along Observer Way.

The pedestrian’s leg, chest and head were injured, and he is in hospital receiving treatment.

PC Brendan Austin, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, appealed for anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

He said: “Any motorists who have dash-cams and were in the local area around the time of this incident, please check any footage in case it has captured something that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210399119.