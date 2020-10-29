The Wokingham Paper

Elderly support charity to host silent auction

AN OUTDOOR winter fair will take place in Wokingham next month.

WADE (Wokingham and District Association for the Elderly) will be able to welcome visitors for the socially distanced event.

There will be tombolas, raffles, gifts, refreshments and a car wash.

The charity also welcomes applications for groups wishing to hire a stall.

It takes place at the Reading Road centre on Saturday, November 14 between 11am and 2pm.

Free parking will be available in the Masonic Hall opposite.

The charity is also holding a silent promise auction, where the highest bidder wins.

The bids will be accepted up to midnight on Saturday with the winners announced on Monday, November 2.

All proceeds from both events will go to WADE’s work looking after the elderly in the borough.

For more details, log on to www.wadecentre.org.uk

