Eleanor makes a hash brown of her day out

THE OLD advertising slogan was simple but effective and, for one Sonning resident, it has never been more true: a visit to McDonald’s makes your day.

Last week, Eleanor Smith chalked up a first after she and two of her fellow residents were taken on a socially distanced drive around – her first visit out since February.

After months in lockdown conditions, the Sunrise of Sonning residents were overjoyed to get out and about.

But there was one aspect that particularly touched Eleanor.

She said: “I want to send a heartfelt thank you for the outing us three residents had in the car, it was so unexpected but at the same time, so welcome.

“I have not been out into the big wide world since February.

“I am lucky at Sunrise of Sonning as I can move around and we have such a delightful garden which I visit most days so I can experience the fresh air and the trees and flowers.

“We now also have a place out there where I can sit and have a rest and take shelter if it starts to rain.

“However, to be driven along the roads and to see the outlying villages and so many people being sensible and enjoying themselves along the side of the Thames through walking, cycling, running and boating was a lift to the spirits.

“To have this all capped by my first drive-thru visit to McDonalds and to taste their hash browns was entirely unexpected, thanks for the photo to mark this historic moment.”

She added: “I can’t help wondering how I would have survived all these months if I had still been living on my own, which I had done for 12 years. It is such a joy to be greeted by smiling faces each day and to know I can be helped over any hurdle.”