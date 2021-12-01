Electric car charge points come to Wokingham’s street parking

ELECTRIC car charge points are coming to street parking in Wokingham.

The borough council’s executive have approved a small-scale rollout of about 36 on-street points in residential areas.

And residents can have their say after preferred locations are decided.

The plan also includes adding charge points to 10 council car parks.

The council would invest £66,000, a quarter of the cost, which it plans to recover from user charge prices. But it hinges on securing £198,000 through Government funding this financial year.

After 18 months, the charging points’ effectiveness will be reviewed with findings informing the council’s future electric vehicle strategy.

It is hoped this will reduce emissions locally, and improve air quality.

On-street charging is often cheaper than using rapid hubs, which are the EV equivalent of petrol stations, and typically save drivers more than £100 a year by comparison.

The council will identify sites by working with the Energy Saving Trust to work out where demand is greatest using previous resident surveys, number of EV registrations and other data including numbers of properties with no parking.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said: “The climate emergency requires immediate action and we’ve committed to playing as full a role as possible, leading by example as well as encouragement, in achieving a net zero carbon borough by 2030.

“Cars account for more than a quarter of carbon emissions so there is a clear benefit in achieving a reduction in this area.

“However, lack of off-street parking is a major hurdle for many residents who want to make the switch so we’re doing all we can to help them realise the benefits, and at no net cost to our finances.”