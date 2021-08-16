Elena’s Blue Orchid Bakery wins Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice award

ANYBODY looking for world-class cakes should head to Wokingham, after a town centre bakery was crowned one of the top restaurants across the globe.

Blue Orchid Bakery, on Peach Street, recently received Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award.

This means, thanks to its online ratings, it sits in the top 10% of restaurants worldwide.

Elena Jenkins, from Blue Orchid Bakery, says she is “so happy” to have won the award.

“It’s been such a tricky year for us all, so to know that there are customers out there who are saying nice things about our bakery makes it all worthwhile.”

The owner says she was ecstatic when she heard the news, as it came shortly after Blue Orchid Bakery lost this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

A floral gazebo outside the entrance to Blue Orchid Bakery

And according to Elena, her staff are one of the reasons that led to the bakery’s success.

“They’re all amazing,” she says. “They always go out of their way to give such good customer service, I don’t even need to be there.

“I just know they are working hard and doing a great job.”

Elena has now encouraged her team to speak to more people, especially after the year everyone’s had in lockdown.

And she says changes are also being made in the bakery to keep customers even happier by adapting to what people like when they visit.

This is not the first time Blue Orchid Bakery has been recognised for its work, either.

Last year, Elena won the Up-Scale Bakery of the Year Award as part of the SME UK Enterprise Awards.