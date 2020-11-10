Elevate 360: Stay active in lockdown for just £50

WOKINGHAM’S newest gym has virtually opened and, while doors remain closed in lockdown, staff are offering a month-long online training discount.

Founded by Mike Abbott, Elevate3Sixty is based in Wokingham Commercial Centre, off Molly Millars Lane.

For the next month, clients can work with a nutritional coach and follow online classes to keep them active — all for just £50.

Founder of Elevate3Sixty Mike Abbott

And post-lockdown, Mike’s new gym will be welcoming members to use the new purpose-built facility, a place he hopes will transform fitness into something fun.

“I’ve coached for about 13 years and I’ve spent a lot of time learning about successful training,” he explains. “It’s about making it something that people can enjoy.

“For a lot of clients, the idea of going to the gym can be quite a negative narrative. I try to make it far more enjoyable and I train my clients to see it as a positive part of their day.”

Mike says this all begins by understanding each person’s starting place.

“It’s meeting them where they’re at, and scaling the exercise to the individual,” he says. “I want people to come away feeling like they’ve achieved something and they’ve had a good time doing it.”

Part of this, Mike says, is celebrating achievements and success.

“The first measure we look at is movement. Take a squat for example, you have to be comfortable with the skill of moving in that way — it’s like learning to ride a bike. Once you’re happy with the movement, then we add load or reps.

“But we work with clients to see where they’re starting from, and build up.”

Elevate360 Gym

Mike trains clients using traditional strength and conditioning principles, building up muscle through each type of exercise, whether squats, press ups or deadlifts.

“We use multiple metrics to measure progress, it’s not about the scale but instead using a variety of measures to see positive progression.

“We focus on our members every step of the way to their goals. We don’t just leave them in a room with equipment to get on with it. We guide them through every session.

“When you focus on the performance aspect, physical changes come too. By putting effort and enjoyment into your training, it also becomes easier to coach nutrition.”

Elevate3Sixty has its own in-house nutritionist who works with clients outside of the gym to manage their food, and relationship to it.

This, Mike says, can include starting with the basics of a healthy diet, to working with clients who are already comfortable understanding their macro and micro nutrient levels.

For more information about the lockdown offer, visit: www.e3s.co.uk