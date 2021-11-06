Wokingham.Today

Elfie sticks at the ready for Alzheimer’s Society festive fundraiser

by Laura Scardarella0
Alzheimer's Society Elf Day will take place on Friday, December 3.
A FESTIVE fundraiser has been announced by Azheimer’s Society to raise vital funds for the charity.

The Reading-based organisation, which supports people living with dementia, is hosting its Alzheimer’s Society Elf Day on Friday, December 3.

Participants can enjoy getting into the Christmas spirit by dressing up in some festive attire while raising money for the charity.

Individuals can hold a best dressed competition, a games night or a bake sale with either family, friends or work colleagues.

And if you’re stuck for costume ideas, Alzheimer’s Society’s online shop has plenty of elfish garments and gifts available to buy

To sign up for a free fundraising pack, log on to: alzheimers.org.uk/elfday

People taking part can use the hashtag #elfday to show off their photos from the day.

