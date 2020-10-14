Elizabeth hopes you’ll share her lucky number seven

AN ADDICTION support charity is having a unique birthday celebration this year – it is inviting people to donate in multiples of seven.

DrugFAM is an organisation which supports people affected by substance abuse, and it is celebrating its founder’s 70th birthday with a twist.

Elizabeth Burton-Phillips MBE founded the charity in 2006 after losing one of her sons to heroin addiction. He passed away in Wokingham in 2004.

And she has now launched a new fundraising campaign to celebrate her birthday.

DrugFAM’s Power of Seven campaign will be running for an entire year to raise money for the charity’s support and awareness services.

“DrugFAM was set up to support families and significant others whose lives are impacted by a loved one’s substance or alcohol use.

“We have three strategic aims: to work with families who are affected, to support the bereaved, and provide education in schools,” Ms Burton-Phillips said.

According to the founder, the charity has received 76% more phone calls from concerned family members during national lockdown.

“Our services are in demand and we’ve lost a lot of money because of the pandemic – £76,000 to be exact,” Ms Burton-Phillips added.

“So I thought, well maybe we could have a fundraiser to try and capture some of the funds back, you know?

“It’s a means of celebrating my birthday, but it’s more so about highlighting the work that we do as a charity.”

As part of the Power of 7! Campaign, donors are being encouraged to give in multiples of £7.

DrugFAM has already raised more than £2,600, and the fundraiser will be open throughout Ms Burton-Phillips’ 70th year.

“The campaign will be running for so long because our services operate all day, every day.

“Donations will go towards the general maintenance of our support lines because we’re not a nine till five service.

“Anybody who’s got a loved one with an addiction knows that it doesn’t stop at five o’ clock on a Friday evening.

“We need to support families who need us.”

To find out more about DrugFAM and to donate to the Power of 7! campaign, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/drugfamspowerof7