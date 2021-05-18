Elmer The Elephant storytime to be held virtually

YOUNGSTERS can tune into an Elmer The Elephant storytime event later this month.

Wokingham Borough Council libraries will be sharing springtime tales on Tuesday, May 25, at 11am.

Stories are suitable for families with children aged seven and younger.

On Friday, May 28, there will be an Elmer the Elephant storytime, with a downloadable activity pack.

The session will run from 11am for 15 minutes and is suitable for the same age group.

For more information, and to register for an event, email: libraries@wokingham.gov.uk with the name and library card, and session name.

For more information about planned activities, visit: wokingham.gov.uk/libraries

