Wokingham.Today

Elms Field roundabout out of action

by Phil Creighton0
elms field playground accident injury wokingham town

A ROUNDABOUT in the new Elms Field development has been closed after an accident. 

Wokingham Town Council said that an investigation has been launched into the causes, and has secured the equipment to prevent children from using it. 

A spokesperson said: “On Friday, May 7, there was an incident at the Elms Field play park involving a child using the accessible roundabout. The Council is of course concerned about this and is liaising with the family while it undertakes a thorough investigation. 

“The Council is respecting the request of the family that no detail is released.”

They added: “The roundabout has been fully secured, it is out of action and will remain so pending the outcome of the investigation. All other equipment in the play park is still available for families to enjoy.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wokingham In Need's £10,000 donation from Prospect Estate Agency will help DrugFAM's work in the borough

Staff Writer

Thames Valley Football League votes to extend season

Andy Preston

Police chief: ‘We are taking action on anti-social behaviour across Wokingham’

Kate Nicholson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.