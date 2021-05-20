Elms Field roundabout out of action

A ROUNDABOUT in the new Elms Field development has been closed after an accident.

Wokingham Town Council said that an investigation has been launched into the causes, and has secured the equipment to prevent children from using it.

A spokesperson said: “On Friday, May 7, there was an incident at the Elms Field play park involving a child using the accessible roundabout. The Council is of course concerned about this and is liaising with the family while it undertakes a thorough investigation.

“The Council is respecting the request of the family that no detail is released.”

They added: “The roundabout has been fully secured, it is out of action and will remain so pending the outcome of the investigation. All other equipment in the play park is still available for families to enjoy.”