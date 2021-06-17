Embedded in the local community: Therapies on Thames and Parkinsons rehabilitation support

Parkinsons is a condition that must be managed in the right way to improve quality of life. Therapies on Thames has worked with many patients who have been diagnosed with Parkinsons and has experienced the full spectrum of the disorder. It affects each person in a different way and can really vary in the speed at which it progresses. Therapies on Thames offers patients a multidisciplinary service, where patients can undergo physiotherapy, occupational therapy as well as access any specialist equipment required to help day to day life.

This can either take place in a patient’s home, or patients can come to the WADE daycare centre and speak to a specialist from Therapies on Thames. There is also an inpatient (residential) physiotherapy option, where patients can benefit from in-patient or respite care with Bridge House of Twyford. This will give an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones to have respite. The therapists can see patients as often as they need and there is also the option to use the specialised on-site gym.

Physiotherapy for patients with Parkinsons is vital to help maintain their general fitness in the earlier stages. In the later stages, physiotherapy is beneficial to improve balance, transfers and reduce the risk of falls. As experts in the field, Therapies on Thames can give expert advice and support about what will specifically help the patient. They will carry out exercises to help keep the joints and muscles as flexible as possible.

This will aid the stiffness felt and enable smoother more fluid movement. The physiotherapists can teach effective stretching techniques to maintain suppleness in the limbs and muscles. The Occupational Therapists can help patients with the practicalities of daily tasks such as getting dressed and offer advice on changes that could be made in the home to make life easier and safer.

Having the confidence to move around independently is a huge part of successful physiotherapy. The expert team of physiotherapists at Therapies on Thames work closely with the patient’s family as well as the patient to get as much support as possible. It is often the case that if the patient has good support from family members it will help to improve their physical condition as they can be encouraged to participate in the exercises that are required.

If you or a loved one could benefit from a service like this, then please do get in touch to discuss.