++UPDATED++ Emergency services called to Reading Road following collision

by Phil Creighton
Fire crews
Emergency crews are on Reading Road attending a road collision

AN OFF-DUTY paramedic was the first person to respond to a collision on Winnersh’s Reading Road this morning.

Officers were called just after 8am following the incident, which involved a motorbike and an Audi.

It happened close to the junction with Arbor Lane.

Paramedics, fire brigade and police are currently on the scene, treating the motorcyclist for their injuries, before transferring the injured to hospital.

Wokingham.Today understands that the Air Ambulance attended.

The road is still open, with traffic being directed by emergency crews. They are expecting to be at the scene for at least another hour.

The road is part of the Lion 4/X4 bus route, and services are running as normal.

