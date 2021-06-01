Emergency text alerts system to be trialled later this month

AN EMERGENCY text alert system will be trialled in Reading later this month.

Similar to systems in New Zealand, loud alerts with phone vibration could be sent out for terrorist attacks, natural disasters, floods, fires or any other emergency situation that requires the public to act quickly.

The first trial was held last week in East Suffolk, and on Tuesday, June 15, Reading residents will receive a text in the second test run.

If successful, the system will be rolled out across the UK with a National Welcome Message later this year.

The Cabinet Office said the alerts would issue a warning along with details of the affected area, advice and a link to more information.

Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt said it would be a “vital tool” to help speed-up the response to emergencies.

“This new system builds on existing capability and will allow us to more quickly and effectively get life-saving messages to people across the UK,” she said.

The free alerts will use 4G or 5G, with residents receiving them within 10 seconds.

Any phones that enter the area of the incident will also be alerted. It does not use phone numbers, but relies on location-based data from cell towers.

A similar text alert concept was used during the peak of the pandemic when people were reminded to stay at home.