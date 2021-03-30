Wokingham.Today

Emma joins THP Solicitors’ residential property team

A THAMES Valley law firm has just grown in size.

THP Solicitors, which has an office in neighbouring Reading, is welcoming Emma Willoughby to its residential property team.

After working in a regional law firm since 2014, Ms Willoughby already has experience with new build purchases and plot sales.

Rachel Gaylor, head of residential property, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Emma to our busy team.

“Her existing local knowledge and track record of client service dovetails very nicely with our own and with a huge increase in demand for excellent conveyancing skills she will make a great addition.”

