Emmbrook and Bearwood continue stunning start to stay top of Chilterns Division 1

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD made another strong statement of intent in Chilterns Division 1 with an eight- wicket win over Little Marlow.



The Bears elected to field first and justified their decision as they began to claim some early wickets.

Richard Cole removed both of Marlow’s openers as Umar Islam (1) and Anwar Mahmood (6) couldn’t form a long partnership at the middle.



James Gibbs enjoyed an exceptional bowling spell for Emmbrook and ended with four wickets to his name, conceding just 26 runs in the process which saw him keep the run rate down to a minimum with five maiden overs.

Greg Davis joined Cole by adding two more wickets, while Tom Stevenson and Charles Sawyer took one each.



Syed Waqas added a vital score of 32 to boost the total for Little Marlow but Emmbrook’s superb bowling skittled them out for 85 after 31.3 overs.

With 86 to chase to take the points, Marlow claimed an early Emmbrook wicket as opening batsman Alex Cobb was caught out for five.



Fellow opening batsman Ollie Williams stayed at the crease for the entire innings, and was joined by Davis who added 22 to the score before he was bowled out by Islam.

Joe Smart then partnered Willliams as they batted their way to victory, with Williams finishing on 30 and Smart on 23 to seal a comfortable victory.

Emmbrook and Bearwood bowling: Cole 2-6, Gibbs 4-26, Sawyer 1-40, Davis 2-14, Stevenson 1-0

Emmbrook and Bearwood batting: Cobb 5, Williams 30no, Davis 22, Smart 23no

Emmbrook and Bearwood 2s rounded off a winning weekend for the club with a 70-run triumph

over Hurley.



Several impressive batting performances helped Emmbrook to post a solid total as Adrian Trueman top scored with 63 runs, while Jamie Goodwin (20), Ravi Balakrishnan (22) helped to keep the score ticking over.



Aditya Kuchimanchi turned out to be Emmbrook’s driving force in their bowling attack as he took a five wicket haul.



Paul Hunsdon also contributed three wickets as Hurley were bowled all out after 28.5 overs

for 101. Emmbrook are in sixth after eight matches.