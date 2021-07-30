Emmbrook and Bearwood launch women’s cricket team

EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD cricket club broke new ground as their women’s team represented the club for the first ever time on Wednesday, July 21.



The newly formed team, coached by Brian Swindley and captained by Aparna Jain are in their first year of action and played their fixture against Wargrave last week.



Emmbrook’s opponents put 282 on the scoreboard in return for three wickets, while the Bears managed 230-9 in a high scoring affair.



A spokesperson from the club said: “It’s buzzing with excitement to have fun and enjoy the sportsmanship.



“From ladies who have never played cricket to those who come to club as mums with their kids who train and even those who just like to socialise and do something for themselves, this team if fun and all fired up to enjoy playing cricket rather than simply watching it.”



The team are now preparing for their next match on Saturday, August 14.



The club are inviting new women and girls of any ability to come along to their training sessions on Wednesday at 6.15pm-7.15pm at Emmbrook and Bearwood Cricket Club.